Nod for bus services between T.N. and A.P.

23 November 2020 03:02 IST

The State government has issued orders to permit inter-State bus transport between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh without e-registration from November 25.

A G.O. issued in this regard by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said both private and government bus operators would be allowed. The Tamil Nadu government had earlier allowed inter-State bus services to Karnataka and Puducherry.

APSRTC’s move

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will resume its inter-State services to Tamil Nadu from various depots of Chittoor district from November 25, after a gap of eight months since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Regional Manager (Tirupati) T. Changal Reddy told The Hindu that prior to the lockdown, APSRTC used to operate 202 buses to various parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri and a few other important destinations.

“As against 202 buses prior to the lockdown, we want to begin with minimum services initially. We expect that the occupancy rate will be at least 50% once operations resume. Depending on demand, services will gradually be increased,” he said.

The official said APSRTC was taking into consideration the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ restrictions on granting darshan tickets to pilgrims.