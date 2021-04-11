NOC must for power supply to houses on poramboke land: Ombudsman

CHENNAI

11 April 2021 22:04 IST

The applicant should pay a security deposit twice the normal rate, says official

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Ombudsman has ruled that a no objection certification (NOC) from the government official concerned is required to provide electricity supply to houses built on government poramboke land.

In his petition, J. Soundararaj said he had sought a service connection to his house, built on a government poramboke land, in Vettuvadi, the Nilgiris. Tangedco had sought a NOC, which was later upheld by the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum, Nilgiris Electricity Distribution Circle. He noted that the Madras High Court had ruled that electricity should be given to the poor and needy on compassionate grounds even if they reside on government poramboke land.

Tangedco said since the land was a government poramboke land, a NOC was necessary, as most of the land in the Pandalur and Gudalur taluks in the Nilgiris fell under the Janmam Land and Reserve Forest. S. Devarajan, Electricity Ombudsman, noted that the court verdict pertained to a specific case of 11 petitioners in Tiruvannamalai district and cannot be applied in general, and to the Nilgiris in particular, which was an area having vast forest land involving environmental issues.

Advertising

Advertising

He also pointed out that as per provision of the Tamil Nadu Distribution Code, supply should be given in poramboke/government land on production of a NOC and the applicant should also pay a security deposit twice the normal rate and ruled in favour of the Tangedco.