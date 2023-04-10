Nobody can curb rights given by MGR, Jayalalithaa: O. Panneerselvam

April 10, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated April 11, 2023 03:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nobody could curb the rights given by former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa to the party cadre to choose who could be at the helm of affairs of the AIADMK, said party’s ousted coordinator O. Paneerselvam in Tiruchi on Monday.

Addressing office-bearers of his group, he said, “It was Thalaivar [MGR] who framed the bylaws of the party and Amma [Jayalalithaa] who stood firm and maintained the rights of cadre to choose the leadership of the party. Amending the bylaws by introducing new provisions to favour a few is going against the spirit of the late leaders and its history.”

He said the public meeting planned in Tiruchi on April 24 to celebrate the birth anniversaries of MGR and Jayalalithaa, along with the 51st year of the party, would be a turning point in politics and “those who work against the spirit of the party will be thrown out from the political spectrum”.

ADVERTISEMENT