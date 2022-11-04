No worker affected by transfer of TANTEA land to Forest Department, says Minister

Only areas which are not viable, challenging to work and those witnessing human-animal conflicts, are being transferred to the Forest Department, says Forest Minister K. Ramachandran

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 04, 2022 22:16 IST

A day after Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami demanded the revocation of the transfer of over 5,317 acres of land, under the control of the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA), to the Forest Department which he said affected the livelihood of Tamils repatriated from Sri Lanka, the DMK government maintained on Friday that no worker was being removed from their jobs.

In a rejoinder to Mr. Palaniswami, Forest Minister K. Ramachandran said, “None of the workers has been sent away. There is nothing affecting their work. Job security has been provided to everyone of them. So, there is no need to give them any compensation.” The Minister contended that only areas which were not viable, challenging to work and those witnessing human-animal conflicts, were being transferred to the Forest Department.

Mr. Ramachandran also recalled that over 4,710 acres belonging to TANTEA were transferred to the Forest Department between 2012 and 2019 when the AIADMK was in power. He further alleged that only because of the AIADMK’s inefficient administration and due to COVID-19, was TANTEA forced to suffer loss. Despite the huge loss, workers were awarded a 10% incentive and as and when the situation improved, more would be granted to them, he said.

The transfer of these areas to the Forest Department would not at all affect the livelihood of permanent workers, workers and TANTEA workers in any way, the Minister contended. "No TANTEA worker has been evicted from their quarters so far." It is only a normal practice to issue notice to retired workers and those staying long to vacate the quarters so that others could be accommodated, Mr. Ramachandran reasoned.

