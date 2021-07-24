No vendetta behind the searches: Law Minister

PUDUKOTTAI

24 July 2021

‘Action based on information collected’

Minister for Law S. Reghupathy on Friday said that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had not carried out the searches on the premises of former Transport Minister Vijayabhaskar out of vendetta.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Reghupathy said that there was no vendetta behind the searches would be known from the chargesheet to be filed. The action was conducted based on information collected. If there was no information, the “raids” would not have been conducted, the Minister said. The DVAC conducted searches at 26 places in Karur and Chennai. Mr. Vijayabhaskar’s house at Andankoil and his dyeing unit in Karur were also searched on Thursday.

Asked whether there was a chance of the raids to continue, Mr. Reghupathy said evidence was being collected against those who had committed wrongful deeds and based on that the raids were being conducted. It was not being carried out against innocent persons, he said.

Mr. Reghupathy said his party leader and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had no intention in carrying out raids out of political vendetta. “He is a political leader who wants to take the opposition parties along,” he said.