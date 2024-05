PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday said that the State government had no useful schemes to develop the Tamil language.

All schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu should have Tamil as a compulsory subject, he said in a statement. The State should have taken steps to implement a law that would make Tamil a compulsory subject, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.