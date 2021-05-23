No two-wheeler commute for essential industries staff

CHENNAI

23 May 2021 23:37 IST

e-registrations for the firms’ four-wheelers will be renewed

Employees of industries manufacturing essentials and medical supplies and continuous processing units will not be allowed to commute on two-wheelers from Tuesday, even with e-registration, the Tamil Nadu government clarified on Sunday.

In an official release, the government said e-registrations already provided for four-wheelers such as buses, vans, tempos and cars of these industries would be renewed. “From May 25, employees [of these industries] will not be allowed to commute for official work on two-wheelers,” it said.

These industries are requested to arrange transportation for their employees on four-wheelers like buses, vans, tempos and cars, it said. “The four-wheelers can be e-registered through https://eregister.tnega.org/ and based on this, police personnel will allow their movement,” it added.

The State government has exempted industries manufacturing essentials and medical supplies and continuous process units from the ambit of the State-wide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.