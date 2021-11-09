No transgender applied for vacancies in HC, says Registrar

The posts of office assistant, chobdar and others were notified in March this year

The Madras High Court on Tuesday closed a public interest litigation petition after it was informed that no transgender had applied for the posts of office assistant, chobdar and so on in the High Court administration pursuant to a recruitment notification issued by it in March this year.

First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu took note of the submission made by Registrar (Recruitment) that the notification had clarified that transgender persons would be entitled to apply for the vacancies for which applications had been invited.

It was also informed that the transgender candidates who do not possess community certificates would be considered under the quota for Most Backward Classes (MBCs). They were also provided the option of identifying themselves as male, female or third gender. Yet, none applied.

After recording the submission, the judges disposed of the present PIL petition without affecting the petitioner Grace Banu Ganesan's right to file another case seeking reservation for the transgender persons in future appointments.