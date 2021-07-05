No third wave if rules are followed: CM

CHENNAI

05 July 2021

Stalin insists on self restraint, asks people to avoid stepping out unnecessarily despite relaxations

If the people follow COVID-19 rules and take precautionary measures to arrest the spread of the virus, there will not be a third wave of the infection, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday. He also insisted on self-restraint, asking the people to avoid stepping out unnecessarily.

“Doctors have been saying that the third wave may be due to violations of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. If we follow these restrictions, no wave can come,” Mr. Stalin said.

“Based on the information we have, there are ample number of beds, both oxygen and ICU ones, available. This governemnt is prepared to face any wave. I know that the people of Tamil Nadu too are confident,” he said. The spread of the infection that touched over 36,000 cases a day in the past, has come down to less than 4,000 a day, he said.

Reiterating the need for the people to get vaccinated, Mr. Stalin said vaccines were a shield in the fight against the pandemic. “We have not completed vaccination for all of the State’s population. We have used up all doses provided by the Union government. They have not provided us with sufficient supply,” he said.

As for vaccines for children, doctors were yet to decide and research was on over the issue, he said. “We have to complete vaccination for all. We are willing to make it a people’s movement,” he said, underlining that the people should be aware of the insufficient supply of vaccines.

Observing that the pandemic is only under control, and has not been fully wiped out, Mr. Stalin appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to follow precautions.

In an open statement, the Chief Minister said the State was recovering from COVID-19, and its spread was under control. He thanked those who had extended their cooperation to the government by following lockdown restrictions, and doctors, nurses and frontline workers.

A complete lockdown, the doctors’ dedication and commitment, the State’s medical infrastructure and an efficient administration were the four factors that helped control the pandemic successfully in the State, he said.

Explaining the reasons behind announcing lockdown relaxations, Mr. Stalin said there were three primary reasons — the livelihood of the people had been affected, hardships were being faced in getting even essentials, and the State’s economy was taking a hit.

Schools and colleges would remain shut, and social and political meetings were still not allowed and so were cinema halls and parks, because they are known for crowding, he said. “There should not be any laxity over following precautionary measures. Do not think that the guidelines need not be followed since the norms have been relaxed,” he added.

His asked the people to impose self-disciplined restrictions, taking precautions recommended by the State. “Step out only if necessary. Follow all precautions, wear masks, avoid crowding in public places, follow distancing, double mask while taking public transport and while in crowded areas and wash hands at regular intervals with soaps,” he said.

In case of symptoms, people should visit hospitals, he added.