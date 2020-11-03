No tax for battery-operated vehicles till 2022

Exemption will be in effect till end of 2022

In a bid to boost the sale and use of electric vehicles in the State, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday exempted battery-operated vehicles from the payment of motor vehicle tax till the end of 2022, in line with the Electric Vehicle Policy released last year.

The government has decided to grant 100% tax exemption for all battery-operated vehicles (electric vehicles) as transport and non-transport vehicles up to December 31, 2022, a notification issued in this regard stated.

Since March 2008, a concessional rate of 50% of the lifetime tax for the battery-operated motorcycle was being levied under the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1974.

From November 2008, new battery-operated non-transport vehicles, too, were given concession in tax.

The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to grant 100% tax exemption to all battery-operated vehicles till December 31, 2022, followed a proposal from the Transport Commissioner made in November 2019. The government, in its e-vehicles policy released in September 2019, has been pushing for electric vehicles.