No takers for Covaxin among frontline workers

CHENNAI

07 February 2021 02:23 IST

9,084 persons vaccinated, taking total figure to 1,66,130

On Saturday, a total of 9,084 persons were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, taking the total figure to 1,66,130.

As many as 7,120 healthcare workers and 1,964 frontline staff were inoculated. While 7,044 healthcare staff received Covishield, 76 received Covaxin. None of the frontline workers chose Covaxin on Saturday. The vaccination drive was conducted in 563 session sites, with the day’s capacity being 76,100.

With this, a total of 1,57,348 healthcare workers and 8,782 frontline staff have been vaccinated in the State.

In Chennai, a total of 1,250 persons received the vaccines.

Of these, only 85 were frontline staff. Of the day’s capacity of 1,100, 1,057 persons — 1,054 healthcare workers and three frontline staff — were vaccinated in Coimbatore.

Some of the health unit districts — Aranthangi, Cheyyar, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur and Vellore — had no takers among frontline workers.

Chengalpattu Collector John Louis took the jab at the upgraded primary health centre in Nandhivaram, Guduvancheri. A number of “black cat” commandos of the National Security Guard also received the vaccines.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan was present.

The Health Secretary said the State had an adequate stock of vaccines, and that it would be getting more. “There is no need for unnecessary fear about vaccination. Health staff and frontline workers have been prioritised due to the risks they face. We are expecting an approval soon from the Centre to start immunising elderly persons, those with co-morbidities — both aged over and below 50 — and those in public life, in a week or two. The State government has already insisted on this with the Centre. By then, the priority groups should utilise the immunisation drive,” he said.

He said COVID-19 cases have dropped below 500 in Tamil Nadu but the aim is to bring that to zero, he said. “Districts such as Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Coimbatore and Erode are experiencing ups and downs. So it is important to wear masks in public places and crowded areas and follow hand hygiene. People should get tested in case of doubts,” he said.

Vellore Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram also got his shot at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital. R. Selvi, dean of the college, was present.