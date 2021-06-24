No such term as ‘Union’ government: Murugan

L. Murugan. File.

Chennai

24 June 2021 03:13 IST

BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan on Wednesday claimed that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin referring to the Central government as “Union government” was an insult to Dr. Ambedkar as the Indian Constitution does not have any such reference.

Interacting with journalists in Chennai, he said, “There is a question as to where the Central government is called a Union government. There is a reference as the Central government, Union of India, Union of States in the Constitution, but nothing as Union government.”

He also asked if Mr. Stalin kept referring to the Centre as a Union government, would something like Chengalpattu district be a Union. “Can we refer to Mr. Stalin as Chief Minister of Chengalpattu,” he asked.

