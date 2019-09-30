No strain in ties, says Palaniswami

Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said there was no strain in his party’s ties with the BJP, despite speculation to the contrary in certain political circles.

Since the AIADMK has not officially sought the BJP’s support for the upcoming byelections to the Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies, there have been reports that the alliance between the two parties has come under strain. However, addressing mediapersons in Salem, Mr. Palaniswami said, “As for the alliance, many of their [BJP] leaders have already said that it will continue. Currently, the BJP does not have a [State unit] president. Hence, the possibility of meeting [BJP leaders] and holding discussions is less.” When asked about some BJP leaders resenting the fact that discussions were not held before the AIADMK announced candidates for the two seats, he said, “These are byelections. When the alliance was formed, we had informed all coalition leaders that we will be interested in contesting the bypolls.”