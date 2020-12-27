No strain in ties between NDA allies, says Vanathi

TIRUCHI

27 December 2020

Controversy created by media: BJP women’s wing president

BJP women’s wing national president Vanathi Srinivasan on Saturday said the AIADMK would lead the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State and there was no strain in ties between the allies.

“There is no strain in the NDA in the State. Former president of the BJP Amit Shah had announced during the parliamentary elections that the AIADMK would lead the NDA alliance in the State. It is still continuing, and the AIADMK would lead the alliance for the Assembly election too,” Ms. Srinivasan said.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchi, she said that a controversy had been created by the media on whether the BJP accepted the Chief Ministerial candidate announced by the AIADMK or not. The AIADMK had announced its decision. Since a meeting of the alliance partners had not been held in the State to announce the Chief Ministerial candidate, the State BJP maintained that its national leadership would make an announcement on the issue. There was nothing more to it, she maintained.

CM candidate

Asked whether the BJP would accept incumbent Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the CM candidate, she said the BJP national leadership would take a call after the NDA meeting was held.

When asked about the reported view that the BJP should be accommodated in the next Cabinet of the State, she maintained that the objective of any party would be to capture power. The question of joining the cabinet would depend upon the number of MLAs that the party wins and the decision of the national leadership.

Ms. Srinivasan added that the BJP had been conducting meetings across the State to strengthen the party. If the party was strong, it would be good for the alliance. However, it was the duty of any responsible party to point out the misdeeds of the rulers. The BJP was playing the role of a constructive party in highlighting the misdeeds of the AIADMK without violating the “alliance dharma,” she maintained.