Tamil Nadu

No State can be ‘ungrateful’ to migrant labourers: HC

Observing that no State can be ‘ungrateful’ to migrant labourers after having extracted work from them for its benefit, the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to identify each and every migrant labourer in need and provide them with food, shelter, medical facilities and other assistance on a war footing.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and R. Hemalatha said the State government was duty-bound to provide aid to migrant labourers during testing times, and sought a status report by Monday.

The interim orders were passed on a habeas corpus petition filed by advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam, who claimed that many migrant labourers were still struggling.

On the other hand, Special Government Pleader Thangavel told the court that the State government had taken all necessary steps to provide facilities to migrant labourers. Additional Solicitor General G. Rajagopalan said the Supreme Court was also seized of the matter, and the Centre was following its comprehensive directions. The migrant labourers were not even being charged for their travel by trains, as per the orders of the Supreme Court, he said, and sought time to file a comprehensive report.

After recording their submissions, the Division Bench adjourned the case to Monday.

