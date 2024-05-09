ADVERTISEMENT

No special classes, training activities in schools due to heatwave, says Tamil Nadu government

Updated - May 09, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

‘Temperature recorded in northern T.N. during April was 3-5 degrees Celsius more than normal’

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the prevailing weather, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has instructed the Collectors to ensure that government and private schools do not conduct special classes and other training activities.

“As severe heat is being experienced and conditions equivalent to a heatwave are prevailing in a majority of places in Tamil Nadu, there are chances of people getting affected by hot weather-related issues,” an official release said.

The government pointed out that the India Meteorological Department had predicted hot weather conditions, with temperatures ranging from 36 to 40 degrees Celsius, in various parts of the State till May 16. The advisory to the Collectors was to protect children from adverse weather conditions, it said.

The temperatures recorded in interior areas of northern Tamil Nadu in April were “3-5 degrees Celsius more than normal”, it pointed out.

