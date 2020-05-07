No shortage of beds in Tamil Nadu government hospitals, says Health Minister

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar has said that there is no shortage of beds in government hospitals across the State.

In Chennai, the occupancy in the 1,800-odd beds in the Omandurar Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital, the Rajiv Gandhi General Government Hospital, Stanley Government Hospital and others is currently just above 50%.

“The number of patients in government hospitals in many districts is in single digits. Asymptomatic patients who cannot afford home quarantine facilities are being moved to care centres. In Chennai, we have about 500 such patients quarantined in the Trade Centre and two private colleges,” the Minister told The Hindu on Thursday.

Asymptomatic persons testing positive for COVID-19 and opting to remain quarantined at home are being allowed to do so after a 24-hour hospitalisation at a government facility, the Minister added.

Chronic conditions

After ascertaining their health parameters through a series of tests, such patients with no co-morbid conditions like diabetes, uncontrollable hypertension or other chronic underlying conditions will be given a kit containing medicines as per the treatment protocol and discharged on doctors’ advice.

“Allowing asymptomatic patients to remain under home quarantine is a recommendation by the Government of India and other medical experts. We closely follow up on the health condition of those under home quarantine and render medical advice through video-conferencing from the control room,” he said.

“A mobile X-ray unit is also being deployed for their benefit,” he said.

Medical kits

A medical kit given to a patient under home quarantine has 20 face masks, Zinc supplements, Vitamin-C tablets, a diet chart and Indian medicine packets. Nilavembu and Kabasura Kudineer have proved to be good immunity boosters, effective in recovery.

“Since Indian medicines are also considered effective in prevention, we are distributing about 2 lakh sachets to front line workers, including police personnel,” he said.