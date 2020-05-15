Tamil Nadu

No sealing of private hospitals with COVID-19 cases

Premises will only be sanitised if a patient tests positive, says IMA

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, in a meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Tamil Nadu State branch, on Friday, is believed to have assured that the government would not seal private hospitals if a patient tested positive for COVID-19.

C.N. Raja, State president of IMA-Tamil Nadu, said, “The Minister has asked all private hospitals to open. The government has assured that if a patient tests positive for COVID-19 in a private hospital, the establishment will not be shut or sealed. The premises will be sanitised and opened immediately. They have asked us to treat patients with co-morbidities.”

“With Tamil Nadu having the maximum number of testing facilities, the government has told us that persons covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme can avail COVID-19 testing for ₹2,500. A committee is also revising the scheme package rates,” he added. Members of IMA were asked to report any instances of PPE being sold at high rates in the market.

“Committees with representatives from public and private sectors have been formed for every co-morbid condition such as hypertension, cardiac diseases, diabetes, kidney disease and malignancies. The mortality rate is high among those with co-morbid conditions. These committees will monitor and ensure that persons with such conditions get additional care,” Dr. Raja said.

Among others, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh and Additional Secretary S. Nagarajan were present at the meeting.

Earlier during the day, the Minister visited the Government Medical College Hospital at Chengalpattu. A robot has been deployed to aid the care of COVID-19 patients at the hospital. He also visited a manufacturing unit of the Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plant Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation Limited at Alathur, Chengalpattu. He inspected the manufacturing of Kabasura Kudineer, Nilavembu Kudineer and AYUSH medications at the unit. S. Ganesh, director of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, was present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 11:56:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/no-sealing-of-private-hospitals-with-covid-19-cases/article31596982.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY