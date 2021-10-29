Tamil Nadu

‘No sale, bursting of joined crackers’

Special Correspondent VIRUDHUNAGAR 29 October 2021 21:37 IST
Updated: 29 October 2021 21:37 IST

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy on Friday evening instructed fireworks manufacturers in the district to not produce joined crackers (sara vedi) and also any crackers containing barium nitrate.

In a statement, quoting Friday’s Supreme Court order, the Collector said the court had not banned bursting of crackers per se during Deepavali or any other functions. But, it had banned crackers with barium nitrate that could cause pollution and pose a danger to the health of people.

Advertising
Advertising

The court had also banned manufacture, stocking, sale and bursting of joined crackers. Anyone violating the court order would face criminal action, he warned.

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...