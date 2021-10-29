‘No sale, bursting of joined crackers’

VIRUDHUNAGAR

29 October 2021 21:37 IST

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy on Friday evening instructed fireworks manufacturers in the district to not produce joined crackers (sara vedi) and also any crackers containing barium nitrate.

In a statement, quoting Friday’s Supreme Court order, the Collector said the court had not banned bursting of crackers per se during Deepavali or any other functions. But, it had banned crackers with barium nitrate that could cause pollution and pose a danger to the health of people.

Advertising

Advertising

The court had also banned manufacture, stocking, sale and bursting of joined crackers. Anyone violating the court order would face criminal action, he warned.