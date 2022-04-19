‘No safety even for Governor’

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday condemned the incident in Mayiladuthurai district in which flag poles were hurled at the Governor’s convoy and charged that the law and order situation was deteriorating under the DMK government.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam said the law and order situation was deteriorating so much that there was no safety even for the Governor. “Since media reports say the ruling DMK’s allies were involved in the incident, all are of the opinion that the DMK would have been aware of this,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

The police should identify those involved in the violence, bring them to book and get them appropriate punishment, he urged.