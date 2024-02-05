February 05, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated February 06, 2024 02:01 pm IST - MADURAI

After the Theni District Administration told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that no public road would be laid within the forest land in the district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition that alleged that road was being laid in forest land.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar dismissed the petition filed by P. Shanmugapriyan of Theni district. The petitioner sought a direction to Theni Collector to conduct a proper inquiry to ascertain whether the road was laid in Bodinayakanur and to take appropriate disciplinary action against the officials.

The authorities told the court that the road would not be laid in the forest land. There was no question of misusing the funds. and it was not sanctioned by the higher authorities. It was a vague allegation, it was submitted.

Taking note of the counter affidavit submitted by the authorities, the court observed that the petitioner had not placed any substantial material in support of his contentions and dismissed the petition.

