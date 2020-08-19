‘No rise in bomb culture in T.N.’

TIRUNELVELI

Policemen equipped with weapons to guard themselves from criminals: DGP

Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy has asserted that there was no rise in ‘bomb culture’ in Tamil Nadu as using improvised explosives for settling scores has not increased due to sustained vigil by the police.

Mr. Tripathy paid floral tributes to the portrait of P. Subramanian, 28, at the office of the Tirunelveli range Deputy Inspector General of Police in Palayamkottai on Wednesday. Subramanian was brutally murdered by history-sheeter Duraimuthu with a country bomb when the constable tried to nab him on Tuesday.

The DGP told reporters that policemen, after being trained thoroughly for tactfully handling hardcore criminals and tough situations, had been equipped with weapons to guard themselves from possible unexpected attacks.

When asked about the charge levelled by the kin of Subramanian that the policeman, while chasing the criminal facing three murder cases, lacked due protection, the DGP said the training imparted and the weapons given were for their protection.

“There are some unexpected situations in which they [policemen] fail to protect themselves. But it does not mean that the police personnel don’t have protection. We’ve good training module to train policemen on handling weapons and adopting tactics. We’ll strengthen and periodically train policemen in tackling criminals during similar situations,” Mr. Tripathy said.

Vital clues from body

The DGP said scanning of Subramanian’s body would provide vital clues about the nails that pierced through the constable in the country bomb attack and the post-mortem examination would provide answers for the type of explosives used in the country bomb.

Though sharp and unacceptable criticism was being levelled against the police department all the time by certain sections of society, the police, without expecting any reward and recognition, were serving the public in every possible way besides ensuring peaceful lives for everyone by enforcing better a law and order situation. “So we don’t mind the criticism levelled against us and move on,” Mr. Tripathy said.

The mortal remains of Subramanian were handed over to his family at 2.45 p.m. after the post-mortem. It was taken to his native Pandaaravilai, near Pudukottai in Thoothukudi district, where Mr. Tripathy, Inspector General of Police, south zone, Murugan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli range, Praveen Kumar Abinapu and Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, S. Jayakumar paid their last respects to the slain constable.