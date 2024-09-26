GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No rift between DMK and VCK: Thol. Thirumavalavan

Published - September 26, 2024 12:40 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan reiterated on Wednesday that there was no rift between his party and the DMK.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Coimbatore airport, he said his views on power-sharing, which were part of a video that had been uploaded to his social media page, have alone been “taken up” as a topic of various debates. “There is no rift between the DMK and the VCK. Nothing will arise in the future too,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.

Asked if any action would be taken against VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, whose remarks had ignited a controversy, he said such decisions would only be taken after consulting senior leaders of the party.

Aadhav Arjuna’s comments on DMK-VCK dynamic in northern district factually untrue and politically immature: Ravikumar

Later, addressing mediapersons in the Chennai airport, he said the party would take a decision on the alliance keeping in mind not only the 2026 Assembly election, but also the 2029 Lok Sabha poll, its interests, and people’s welfare.

“Mr. Aadhav Arjuna said the party leadership would take a decision on the alliance. So, the VCK-DMK ties continue as usual, without any problems. I have the responsibility to decide on alliance without affecting the party. I will take a decision after consulting party’s frontline leaders,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.

Demand for power sharing in State govt. not an attack on the alliance, says Aadhav

Published - September 26, 2024 12:40 am IST

