No restrictions on candidates writing competitive exams on Sunday during full lockdown

CHENNAI

06 January 2022 13:24 IST

Candidates need to show hall ticket or interview letter while travelling

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced that those taking competitive exams scheduled on Sundays, will be allowed to go to their respective examination centres notwithstanding the complete lockdown announced on Sunday.

The State government has announced a complete lockdown on January 9, Sunday as part of measures to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.The government said candidates taking exams conducted by the UPSC, TNPSC and other competitive exams and direct interviews conducted by companies for employment will be allowed to reach their venues.

The candidates will need to show their hall tickets or interview letters provided by companies while travelling. The police have been instructed to provide full cooperation to such candidates