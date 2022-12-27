T.N. Health Minister stresses on adhering to COVID-19 norms

December 27, 2022 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday reiterated that none of the COVID-19 norms of masking, hand hygiene and physical distancing, which were brought in nearly two years ago, were relaxed or lifted till now.

“Presently, there are no restrictions on New Year celebrations, religious festivals and political events. At the same time, we request that there should be self-restrictions… COVID-19 norms of masking, hand hygiene and maintaining physical distancing still exist. These norms which were brought in two years ago were not relaxed or lifted. These norms are required now. Whichever event is organised, these norms should be adhered to..” he said in Chennai.