No request from State govt. to withdraw permission to NLC to mine in Cuddalore: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

July 31, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Chennai

Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the Centre had not received any request from the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw permission to NLC India to start mining operations in Mine III in Cuddalore district. Mr. Joshi also said there was “no proposal to withdraw the proposed Mine III of NLC India in Cuddalore” in spite of protests by farmers, labourers, environmentalists and some organisations against the acquisition of fertile lands.

When asked by Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss of the PMK whether the Union government had any intention to withdraw all the proposed coal or lignite mining activities in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Joshi said that only three lignite blocks – East of Sethiathope, Michaelpatti and Vadaseri – located in Tamil Nadu, which were offered for auction in the 7th round of auctions for commercial mining under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, had been withdrawn from the process.

Responding to a query whether the Union government had given permission to start mining operations at Mine III in Cuddalore district, Mr. Joshi said, “NLCIL has obtained its mining lease from Government of Tamil Nadu for an area of 25,900 hectares on 29.08.1963. The lease is periodically renewed. At present, the lease is renewed up to 05.12.2036. Mine III project is part of the lease. No application for the permission to open Mine III of M/s NLCIL has been received by Coal Controller.”

