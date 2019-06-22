No relief yet for Pa. Ranjith as one more petition is filed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday adjourned film director Pa. Ranjith’s anticipatory bail plea, after yet another intervening petition was filed before the court. However, this time the petition filed was in support of the film director seeking to defend his views on king Raja Raja Cholan as part of “freedom of expression”.

Justice P. Rajamanickam asked under what law an intervening petition in support of an accused was filed and adjourned the case to June 24 after the petitioner’s counsel sought time to argue the case. The court said interim relief to the film director would not be extended.

The Tamil Meenavar Koottamaipu, in the intervening petition, said the case booked against Mr. Ranjith was contrary to the law.

In an another intervening petition filed earlier, petitioner S. Muthu Kumar had complained that the film director ought not to have made such remarks.

The film director, apprehending arrest by the Thirupanandal police following his remark on Raja Raja Cholan, sought anticipatory bail.

The case of the prosecution was that the film director had incited enmity in his speech delivered on the eve of the death anniversary of T.M. Mani, founder of Neelapuligal Iyakkam in Thirupanandal, Thanjavur district.

Claiming that he had only discussed the facts presented by Mani in his book Senthamizh Nattu Cherigal, Mr. Ranjith, in his petition, said that he had no intention to incite enmity between two groups. The Thirupanandal police had registered a case against the film director under Sections 153 and 153 A of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint from the Hindu Makkal Katchi.