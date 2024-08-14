GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No rally carrying national flag should be prohibited on Independence Day, orders Madras High Court

Justice G. Jayachandran directs the Tamil Nadu DGP/HoPF to refrain from preventing such rallies as long as the tricolour is carried with due respect and dignity

Updated - August 14, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
The Madras High Court has said any individual or group would be entitled to take out a rally after due intimation to the jurisdictional police and without causing any disturbance to free flow of traffic.

The Madras High Court has said any individual or group would be entitled to take out a rally after due intimation to the jurisdictional police and without causing any disturbance to free flow of traffic. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police/Head of Police Force (DGP/HoPF) not to prohibit any rally to be taken out either by foot, cycles, motorcycles or cars carrying the national flag on Independence Day, provided that the flag gets carried with due respect and dignity.

Justice G. Jayachandran ordered that any individual or group would be entitled to take out a rally carrying the tricolour, to exhibit their patriotic fervour and to recall the sacrifice made by the freedom fighters, after due intimation to the jurisdictional police and without causing any disturbance to free flow of road traffic.

“The participants and organisers shall maintain order and shall not do any act which will demean the national flag or the nation... The State police shall not prevent them from proceeding as a rally... It is made clear that this permission is for carrying the national flag alone in the procession/rally on August 15, 2024,” the judge ordered.

The orders were passed on two writ petitions filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers against the rejection of permission by the Coimbatore City Police as well as the Chengalpattu district police for motorcycle rallies, in which the national flag was to be carried by pillion-riders without mounting it on the vehicles.

The judge wrote: “Tiruppur Kumaran (‘Kodi Kaatha’ Kumaran) lost his life for carrying the flag of the nation about 96 years ago. This happened during the British period. Unfortunately, after 77 years of Independence, when the petitioners sought permission to take out a rally carrying the national flag, it is denied by the police.”

A Deputy Commissioner of Police in Coimbatore had cited lack of clarity on the route of the rally and the ongoing road maintenance as reasons for denying permission. “On seeing the reasons, this court was shocked. A question was posed as to whether we are still under British Raj,” the judge said.

In response, Additional Advocate-General J. Ravindran brought it to the notice of the court that the Flag Code of India, 2002, states that the national flag should not be flown on any vehicle except that of high dignitaries such as the President, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister, and the Governors.

Stating that there was every possibility of the national flag being disrespected when a large group of motorists participate in such rallies, the AAG argued that the participants might not follow other rules such as wearing helmets and adhering to the traffic rules. He said Independence Day could be celebrated in much better ways.

Denying any kind of political motive behind the rejection orders passed by the police, the AAG said a similar request, made by the Congress, was also rejected.

On the other hand, R.C. Paul Kanagaraj, counsel for one of the writ petitioners, said the question of violating the Flag Code would not arise at all since the participants would not mount the national flag on the vehicle and instead it would be carried only by the pillion-rider with due respect and dignity.

He said it was a fundamental right of every citizen to carry the national flag. After recording his submissions, the judge said the court did not find any valid reason to deny permission for a rally carrying the national flag on Independence Day as a mark of respect to the souls which had fought for the nation’s independence.

“The reasons stated by the learned Additional Advocate-General as a response to the writ petition do not find place in the rejection orders. They appear colourable to hide the true intention,” the judge remarked.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.