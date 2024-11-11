ADVERTISEMENT

No question of reviving ties with BJP, clarifies AIADMK

Published - November 11, 2024 04:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar told journalists at the party headquarters that the AIADMK would have no truck with the BJP not only in 2026 but also in other elections in the future

The Hindu Bureau

D. Jayakumar. File photo | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

The AIADMK on Monday (November 11, 2024) clarified that there was no question of reviving its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. 

ADVERTISEMENT

After attending a meeting of the 10-member committee constituted by party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to carry out a field study, the party’s organisation secretary and former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar told journalists at the party headquarters that the AIADMK would have no truck with the national party not only in 2026 but also in other elections in the future.

He made the clarification in view of reports in some sections of the media, which claimed that during Mr. Palaniswami’s interaction with journalists in Tiruchi on Sunday (November 10, 2024), he said the AIADMK was open to a re-union with the BJP. 

The general secretary had said his party was ready to ally with “like-minded parties” to defeat the DMK in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Contending that the AIADMK, unlike the DMK, did not have any “tacit relationship” with the BJP, Mr. Jayakumar observed that his party would align itself with any party, other than the BJP, which was opposed to the “anti-people” DMK. The issue of alliance would be decided by the party leadership at the time of the election, he added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US