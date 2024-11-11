 />
No question of reviving ties with BJP, clarifies AIADMK

Former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar told journalists at the party headquarters that the AIADMK would have no truck with the BJP not only in 2026 but also in other elections in the future

Published - November 11, 2024 04:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
D. Jayakumar. File photo

D. Jayakumar. File photo | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

The AIADMK on Monday (November 11, 2024) clarified that there was no question of reviving its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. 

After attending a meeting of the 10-member committee constituted by party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to carry out a field study, the party’s organisation secretary and former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar told journalists at the party headquarters that the AIADMK would have no truck with the national party not only in 2026 but also in other elections in the future.

He made the clarification in view of reports in some sections of the media, which claimed that during Mr. Palaniswami’s interaction with journalists in Tiruchi on Sunday (November 10, 2024), he said the AIADMK was open to a re-union with the BJP. 

The general secretary had said his party was ready to ally with “like-minded parties” to defeat the DMK in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Contending that the AIADMK, unlike the DMK, did not have any “tacit relationship” with the BJP, Mr. Jayakumar observed that his party would align itself with any party, other than the BJP, which was opposed to the “anti-people” DMK. The issue of alliance would be decided by the party leadership at the time of the election, he added. 

