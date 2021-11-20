Tamil Nadu

No quarrying 500 m from archaeological sites, says govt.

The State Government has amended the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, according to which no lease or license for quarrying of any mineral will be granted within a 500-m radial distance from the boundaries of an archaeological site or remains of an ancient monument.

A gazette notification issued by the Industries Department on the amendments added that no quarrying, mining or crushing activities should be carried out within one km radial distance or the protective distance, as notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, from boundaries of ecologically sensitive and environmentally protected areas.


