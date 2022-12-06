No proposal to reduce nutritious meal centres: Minister

December 06, 2022 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rejecting reports that over 28,000 nutritious meal centres across the State were set to be closed down, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan on Monday assured that there was no such proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government has no intention to close down nutritious meal centres. No action has been taken to reduce either the number of workers or nutritious meal centres in schools,” Ms. Jeevan said. As of now, there were a total of 43,190 nutritious meal centres benefitting over 46 lakh students.

The Minister further said that the details of the number beneficiaries and workers in each of the centres were being collected and analysed so as to fill up the existing vacancies. The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme was launched only to ensure their health and boost the learning abilities of the children, she pointed out.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Why will the government attempt to close down nutritious meal centres? This government is planning to fill up the vacancies in nutritious meal centres and to ensure nutritious meals to students,” she assured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US