No proposal to reduce nutritious meal centres: Minister

December 06, 2022

Rejecting reports that over 28,000 nutritious meal centres across the State were set to be closed down, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan on Monday assured that there was no such proposal.

“The government has no intention to close down nutritious meal centres. No action has been taken to reduce either the number of workers or nutritious meal centres in schools,” Ms. Jeevan said. As of now, there were a total of 43,190 nutritious meal centres benefitting over 46 lakh students.

The Minister further said that the details of the number beneficiaries and workers in each of the centres were being collected and analysed so as to fill up the existing vacancies. The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme was launched only to ensure their health and boost the learning abilities of the children, she pointed out.

“Why will the government attempt to close down nutritious meal centres? This government is planning to fill up the vacancies in nutritious meal centres and to ensure nutritious meals to students,” she assured.

