No proposal to merge Kallar reclamation schools with those under School Education Department: T.N. government

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday rejected claims over the merger of Kallar Reclamation Schools with those controlled by the School Education Department. An official release rejected such reports and further claimed that steps were being made to develop those schools under the control of the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department. Referring to claims about the merger of these schools with those under the School Education Department, the State government said such reports have an “ulterior motive”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.