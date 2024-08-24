ADVERTISEMENT

No proposal to merge Kallar reclamation schools with those under School Education Department: T.N. government

Updated - August 24, 2024 12:31 am IST

Published - August 24, 2024 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday rejected claims over the merger of Kallar Reclamation Schools with those controlled by the School Education Department. An official release rejected such reports and further claimed that steps were being made to develop those schools under the control of the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department. Referring to claims about the merger of these schools with those under the School Education Department, the State government said such reports have an “ulterior motive”.

