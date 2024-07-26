No prohibition imposed on import of Chinese and Taiwanese equipment, electronic items

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada on Friday informed Parliament that no prohibition has been imposed specifically on import of Chinese and Taiwanese equipment and electronic items.

The Union Minister was responding to a query by DMK MP Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, who asked whether the government has banned the import of Chinese and Taiwanese equipment and electronic items used in various sectors in the country.

To her query on the detailed list of Chinese and Taiwanese equipment and electronic items imported from China used in various sectors, the Union Minister said that the list of Chinese and Taiwanese equipment and electronic items imported from China used in various sectors was not maintained.

As for her query on the total value of imported products from China and Taiwan to facilitate various industries in the country during the last five years, the Minister provided details of a portal through which year-wise overall value of import from China and Taiwan was available. The link of the portal is: https://tradestat.commerce.gov.in/eidb/icntq.asp

