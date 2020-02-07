No power cuts this summer: Thangamani

Electricity Minister P. Thangamani on Thursday said that there was sufficient power production in the State and it was prepared to meet excess demand during summer.

He launched the trial run of a newly established power sub-station in Elampally, Namakkal. He said, “Tamil Nadu is a power surplus State. The power usage at present is 15,000 MW in the State, and it is expected to go up to 17,000 MW during the months of April and May. Even if demand goes upto 17,500 MW, there is sufficient power in the State, and there will not be any power cuts during summer,” he said.

He said sub-stations were established to ensure intermittent power supply and the public should cooperate with the government in providing land for such projects. He added that 119 sub-stations had been set up till date, this year, and 130 sub-stations would be set up by the year-end. Mr. Thangamani said that in four years, 480 sub-stations were set up, while on average, only 60 sub-stations were established earlier.

Regarding the Central share of power, Mr. Thangamani said that while the State should receive 6,000 MW, only 4,000 MW had been provided, and he mentioned that he had raised the issue with the Union government during his recent visit to Delhi. Mr. Thangamani said that the Union government had assured the government that necessary steps would be taken.

Mr. Thangamani said that the government was examining possibilities of setting up smart meters and prepaid meters for residences in the State, and added that even if the Centre’s UDAY Scheme was launched, the free power scheme for farmers in the State would not be affected in State and it would be continue.