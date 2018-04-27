No power cut in the State, claims Minister

There is no power cut anywhere across the State and steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer, according to Electricity Minister P. Thangamani.

Presiding over a regional review meeting of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) officials here on Thursday, he said the State government had made all efforts to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all types of customers, irrespective of seasonal changes. It would continue in summer also. There was no report of power outage in the State. If there were issues over power distribution, speedy steps would be taken to rectify them, the Minister said.

As per the announcement by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the Assembly, the Electricity Department had taken steps to erect 132 sub-stations across the State to ensure smooth supply of power to customers, including farmers. Twenty two sub-stations were sanctioned in Tiruchi, Karur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Perambalur, Nagpattinam and Ariyalur. Most of them had been established, Mr. Thangamani added.

He said the “tatkal” scheme of extending free agricultural connections had received good response among the farmers. Continuous efforts were taken to improve the service of Tangedco. The officials should take immediate steps to address grievances of power consumers, he said and added that the number of complaints had come down compared to last year.

Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Minister for Tourism, S. Valarmathi, Minister for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare, K. Rajamani, Collector, P. Kumar, Member of Parliament, Tiruchi and Parameswari Murugan, Member of Legislative Assembly, Mannachanallur, participated in the review meeting.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Directors M.A. Helen and Senthil Velan, Chief Engineer, Tangedco, Tiruchi, M. Valarmathi and senior officials of Tangedco also participated.