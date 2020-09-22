No possibility of reopening schools now, School Education Minister says

Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan also said that 15.30 lakh students were admitted to government and government-aided schools in the current year

Given the present situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools cannot be reopened now, said School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan at Gobichettipalayam in Erode on Tuesday.

Speaking to press persons after flagging off Amma mobile fair price shops, the Minister said that there is no possibility of reopening schools now.

On the subject of NEET (National Elgibility cum Entrance Test), he said that of the 180 questions asked in the test this year, 174 questions were from Tamil Nadu State Board books.

Asked about the action taken against private schools for demanding full fees, when the Madras High Court had permitted private schools to collect only 40% of the fees fixed for the academic year 2019-2020, the Minister said that explanations were sought from the schools concerned and necessary action will be taken later.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that 15.30 lakh students were admitted to government and government-aided schools in the current year and added that 2.5 lakh students from private schools have moved to government schools.