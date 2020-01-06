No possibility of large number applying under CAA in TN: BJP leader

BJP national spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Sunday said there was no possibility of large numbers of people in Tamil Nadu applying for citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He alleged that the DMK was spreading misinformation and creating panic over the issue.

“Most of the people (religious minorities other than Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh) applying for citizenship under CAA would typically be from northern parts of India. By making comments against CAA, DMK is thinking they are hurting the BJP, but they are hurting themselves,” he told reporters.

Mr. Rao was in Chennai to kick-start the party’s campaign in support of the CAA. The campaign was launched in 40 major locations in the country on Sunday.

He claimed that DMK president M.K. Stalin was increasingly emulating the politics of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, which, according to Mr. Rao, was communal propaganda for developing a vote bank.

“Increasingly, the DMK’s tone and tenure seems dedicated to the politics of Owaisi, and it does not look like a party committed to the welfare of Tamils,” Mr. Rao alleged.

He said the Congress was contradicting the statements it had made on the CAA and the National Population Register (NPR) when it was in power.

“Six Hindu refugees from Pakistan were given citizenship in Gujarat and Rajasthan when UPA was in power. DMK was their ally and Dayanidhi Maran and T.R. Baalu were Ministers. Why did they not oppose the move?” Mr. Rao asked.

Mr. Rao also held a meeting with the party’s representatives in Chennai.

“It was a routine meeting regarding various programmes, including the CAA awareness programme. We also took feedback regarding the selection of the State president, and will communicate it to our national leadership,” he said.

Mr. Rao said an announcement on the State president was likely to be made in a few weeks, but did not give a timeframe.