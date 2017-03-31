No political undertones on meetings planned by fans: Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday denied any political undertones to a series of meetings planned by his fans next month, saying it was long due for him. “The meetings were long due for me,” he said.

The Kabali star said his fans would meet in Chennai on April 2, but that he was not likely to participate in it.

“No, no. Absolutely there is no politics,” was his response when reporters asked if there was any likelihood of “major announcements” being made at the end of the interactions, apparently an indication to his fans pushing him to take the political plunge.

On the cancellation of his Sri Lankan visit, where he had given in to opposition demand from pro Tamil outfits, Rajinikanth merely said “I have already issued a statement on the matter.”

The 66-year-old star said there would be photo sessions starting April 11 where he is slated to click pictures with his fans.

The sudden announcement about the meetings had triggered speculation on whether the actor would once again be pursuaded to take the political plunge, a demand which he has been resisting.

His fans have been urging the actor to join politics for the past several years, even as some political parties have tried to woo him in view of his mass appeal. The last such meeting was held in 2009, post his ‘Sivaji’ success.

Though the actor has been shying away from making any concrete announcement on his political entry, he had not minced words in 1996, when he said “Tamil Nadu cannot be saved even by God,” while referring to the law and order situation under the then AIADMK government, headed by the late Jayalalithaa.

He had also expressed his support to the DMK-TMC (Tamil Maanila Congress) combine then, which swept the polls riding on a strong anti-incumbency wave.

To a question on his current venture “2.0”, a sequel to his earlier hit Enthiran, Rajinikanth said the post production work was under way. It is slated for a 2017 Diwali release.