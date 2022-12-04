No political party can claim G20 presidency for India was their achievement: Kamal Haasan

  1. EPaper
December 04, 2022 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said that India heading the G20, an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union, is a great achievement, but added that no political party could claim this achievement as its own.

In a statement, Mr. Haasan said it has taken the country 75 years since it became independent to achieve this feat. “It has become possible because we walked the path shown by Buddha, Mahaveer, Valluvar and Gandhi. We should not let this opportunity go a waste. French President Emmanuel Macron has greeted us by saying that we should strive to build peace,” he said.

Though the pace at which the country has moved forward has been slow, Mr. Haasan said that India has come a long way ahead. “We were able to move ahead only by letting go of enmity, hatred and divisions,” he said.

