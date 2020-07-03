No political intervention in Sattankulam custodial deaths probe: CB-CID IGP

Inspector General of Police (CB-CID) Shankar at a press meet in Thoothkudi on Friday. Photo: Special Arrangement

03 July 2020 19:09 IST

We’re carrying out an unbiased investigation, says Shankar

Inspector General of Police (CB–CID), K. Shankar, on Friday said neither the ruling party functionaries nor the Ministers interfered in the ongoing investigation into the custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

“It’s not true and we’re carrying out an unbiased investigation into the twin custodial deaths,” Mr. Shankar told reporters here during an informal chat with the media persons when asked about the alleged intervention by the ruling party functionaries in the probe.

He said the First Information Report had been registered against the accused under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of Indian Penal Code. Subsequently, the CB-CID had arrested four persons including an Inspector of Police, two Sub-Inspectors and a constable so far while the hunt was on to arrest one more constable, Muthuraj.

The IG refuted the information being shared on social media that Muthuraj had been detained and being grilled at an undisclosed destination.

“We, after starting the investigation just a day ago, have arrested 4 persons and we’ll arrest him (Muthuraj) also. What’s the need for hiding the arrest of an accused?” he asked.

Mr. Shankar also made it clear that the CB-CID would also investigate the alleged role played by the Friends of Police in the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Benicks.