No political conspiracy behind murder of Armstrong, says Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore 

There is no political conspiracy behind the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong, City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has said. However, he did not rule out the possibility completely.

Addressing reporters in Chennai on the developments in the probe, Mr. Rathore said, “as per the preliminary investigation, there is no political motive behind the murder. Chances are less. However, he did have some feuds with political rivals and so we are conducting enquiries. Further details can be released only after the completion of the investigation.”

He also denied allegations of a few political parties that the arrested men were not the real culprits. Mr. Rathore said, ”After thorough investigation by analysing CCTV footage, mobile phone signals, we were able to arrest eight suspects. We have evidence and witness accounts — which pointed to their involvement in the crime. We have sufficient evidence to prove that they only committed the offence.”

Explaining further about the motive behind the murder, Mr. Rathore said, as of now, there are two to three angles and leads; we are enquiring into those. We hope to nab all the other accused who were involved in the crime and further details will be known.”

The Commissioner said Armstrong was not under any threat category — a list which the police maintain and added that there was no specific threat either. He also added that Mr. Armstrong had a valid gun licence, and would carry a firearm on him most times.

Criminal cases against Armstrong

Armstrong was cited as an accused in a criminal case registered in connection with a caste clash between two groups of students in Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law College on November 12, 2008. The police said that his early life was marked by seven criminal cases. Armstrong had a history-sheet with several criminal cases registered against him.

He contested unsuccessfully from Kolathur Assembly seat in the 2011 election. According to his election affidavit, he had two cases registered against him in Koyambedu and Peravallur police stations under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal intimidation, uttering obscene words in public places, rioting and unlawful assembly.

However, Mr. Rathore confirmed that Armstrong had no criminal case pending against him at the time of his death. He was acquitted in seven criminal cases and the history-sheet against him was closed following an order of the Madras High Court.