GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No PM candidate against Modi in terms of his stature for LS polls: Annamalai

February 05, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have any candidate matching his stature in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.   Addressing the gathering in Anaicut taluk along Jawadhu Hills as part of his “En Mann, En Makkal” roadshow in the district, Mr. Annamalai said Mr. Modi should be re-elected and become the Prime Minister for the third term.

He claimed Tamil Nadu has never seen any farming related development including construction of dams, desilting and deepening of major rivers and irrigation tanks since the reign of K. Kamaraj as Chief Minister in the 1960s.

“The DMK government will be happy only if the rivers are dry because they can do sand mining in it. Today, no one likes to do farming because it has become very difficult to pursue it as a profession,” he charged.    Highlighting the promises made by Mr. Modi especially to farmers in terms of revenue generation, Mr. Annamalai claimed it was due to the effort of the Centre, Vellore spiny brinjal, known as Elavambadi Mullu Kathirikai, got the Geographical Indications (GI) tag a few years ago. Likewise, guava from Odugathur village in Anaicut block will get GI tag soon as the Centre is keen on it, he said adding currently guava in Anaicut region is being cultivated over 1,000 acres.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.