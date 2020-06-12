No plan to lockdown even parts of Chennai, Tamil Nadu government tells Court

The State government on Friday asserted before the Madras High Court that there is no plan, at present, to implement a complete lockdown even in parts of Chennai city to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It also dismissed as rumours a message being circulated in social media about the government having stopped issuing e-passes to residents of Chennai for travelling to other districts.

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and R. Suresh Kumar, Additional Advocate General S.R. Rajagopal said, decisions on lockdown were being taken by the State government on the basis of recommendations of a technical committee appointed for the purpose of suggesting ways and means to control the spread of COVID-19.

“As of now Lockdown 5 is going on with some relaxations,” he pointed out and went on to state that though the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 was on the rise in Chennai, the government had been taking all steps to quarantine them and their family members. Restrictions were also being imposed on the movement of people from particular buildings and streets.

“I don’t think there is going to be a 100% lockdown in Chennai city… As of now, the Government does not have any idea about it,” he told the court.

At this point, Justice Kumar wanted to know if there was any plan to implement a complete lockdown at least in parts of Chennai city and the AAG replied in the negative. “There is also some news about the government having stopped issuing e-passes to residents of Chennai city, is it correct?” the judge queried and Mr. Rajagopal dismissed this as “rumours.”

He said, the e-passes for travel were issued only by the Collectors of the destination to which a resident of Chennai wanted to visit. Those Collectors had to issue such e-passes after taking into consideration various circumstances including the need to quarantine the visitors after letting them into their districts, he explained to the Bench.

The AAG went on to state that the intensity of the virus had totally changed and many asymptomatic people were now testing positive for the disease. The government had been working sincerely to contain the spread and the success of their efforts would depend upon people’s cooperation who must stay indoors as far as possible and wear masks when they step out, he said.

Appreciating the efforts taken by the government, Justice Kumar said: “We see the government is taking good steps. Even Ministers are on the streets but you will have to be very careful because Chennai is continuing to be a hotspot.” Meanwhile advocate V. Vasanthakumar urged the court to take up a case filed by him seeking a complete lockdown in the city.

However, since the case papers were not before them, the judges said, the case could be taken up on Monday depending upon the roster to be decided by Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi for next week. The judges also clarified that they only wanted to know, in public interest, whether the government had any plans to impose a complete lockdown in Chennai.