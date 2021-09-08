No plan to introduce online liquor sale: govt.

CHENNAI

08 September 2021

Ex-Minister had referred to speculation

There is no plan to introduce the online sale of liquor, the Tamil Nadu government has clarified in the Assembly.

“There is no such plan to introduce the online sale of liquor in the State,” Minister V. Senthilbalaji said during his reply to the debate on the demand for grants for his Prohibition and Excise Department in the House.

Earlier in the day, AIADMK legislator and former Minister for Prohibition and Excise P. Thangamani (Kumarapalayam) referred to speculation about the government commencing the online sale of liquor.

Against the move

The Minister had opposed such a move.

If liquor is sold online, and if the person who placed the order is not at home, it will be embarassing for women when the delivery man arrives, Mr. Thangamani had said.