No place for ‘Dravidam’ in T.N., says Seeman

Published - October 21, 2024 12:27 am IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
NTK chief Coordinator Seeman participating in a protest in Namakkal on Sunday.

NTK chief Coordinator Seeman participating in a protest in Namakkal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Sunday said his party was opposed to the current State anthem and if voted to power, his party would not retain it.

At a media conference in Namakkal, responding to a question on the State anthem row, Mr. Seeman said the word ‘Dravidam’ does not figure in any ancient Tamil literature. “Where is ‘Dravida Nadu’ and what is the language of Dravida Nadu? Bharathiar had called the State Tamil Nadu even before it got that name officially. While M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister, many words were removed from Tamil Thai Vazhthu,” he said. He claimed that the word “Dravidam” was inserted into the anthem to assert the rule of non-Tamil people in the State.

“In the present Cabinet, nine Ministers are non-Tamils. There is no place for ‘Dravidam’ in Tamil Nadu. From 2016, our party has been saying that if voted to power, the State anthem will be removed. A new anthem praising Tamil will replace it. NTK will eradicate the word Dravidam. I am ready for a debate with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on this issue,” Mr. Seeman said. Regarding Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) functionaries claim to make their party leader Thirumavalavan as Chief Minister, Mr. Seeman said the NTK welcomes it and Mr. Thirumavalavan has all qualities to become Chief Minister. The NTK was the internal reservation, he said.

“The DMK has no guts to contest elections alone,” he added. He further alleged that the DMK and the AIADMK functioned only with an eye on elections and not for people’s welfare.

Later, Mr. Seeman participated in protests against the shifting of Namakkal Government Hospital and the proposed Rasipuram New Bus Stand.

Published - October 21, 2024 12:27 am IST

