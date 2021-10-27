No permission for devotees for soorasamharam in Tiruchendur

THOOTHUKUDI

27 October 2021 19:55 IST

Devotees will not be allowed to participate in ‘soorasamharam’ to be enacted at Subramaniaswami Temple in Tiruchendur and witness the celestial wedding (thirukkalyanam), considering the COVID-19 restrictions in force, Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan has said.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a meeting held here on Wednesday in the presence of Collector K. Senhil Raj to discuss ‘Kanda Sasti’ celebrations to be held at the temple, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the meeting had discussed the facilities to be made for the devotees visiting the shrine during this festival.

However, the devotees would not be allowed to participate in ‘soorasamharam’ and ‘thirukkalyanam’ due to the restrictions imposed in the wake of the pandemic.

“Since Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has made arrangements for online dharshan of ‘soorasamharam’ and ‘thirukkalyanam’, the devotees are requested to cooperate with the administration,” the Minister said, adding 10,000 devotees would be allowed inside the temple between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. on all other days of ‘Kanda Sasti’ festival.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also informed that the devotees would not be allowed to observe fast on the temple premises.