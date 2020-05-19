Tamil Nadu

No penal proceedings for delay in provident fund contributions during lockdown

Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: istock.com/lakshmiprasad S

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation stated this in a notification to all its offices across the country

﻿

Proceedings should not be initiated for levy of penal damages in case there is a delay in payment of provident fund contributions or administrative dues for any period during the COVID-19 lockdown, as these delays are without mens rea of the employer, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation said in a notification to all its offices across the country.

The EPFO headquarters said establishments covered under the EPF and MP Act, 1952 are distressed and not able to function normally, due to the extended lockdown announced by the government to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Considering the difficulty faced by the establishments in timely deposit of contributions during the period of lockdown due to operational and economic reasons, it is evident that such delays are without mens rea or culpable state of mind of the employer,” the notification said referring to a Supreme Court judgement in McLeod Russel India Ltd vs RPFC in 2014 and later reaffirmed in another case of the Assistant PF Commissioner vs Management of RSL Textiles.

“Thus the delay in the deposit of contributions during the period of lockdown announced in terms of the Disasters Management Act, 2005, cannot be attributed to any culpable state of mind of the employer and will not, therefore, attract the provisions of Sec 14B of the EPF Act,” it said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 12:53:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/no-penal-proceedings-for-delay-in-provident-fund-contributions-during-lockdown/article31621571.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY