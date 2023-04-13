No patta for Periyar’s ancestral house; will sort out: Minister

April 13, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The ancestral house of late social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy is among the several hundred houses in Erode which still do not have a valid patta and the State government would soon sort out the issues, Minister for Revenue K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said in the Assembly on Thursday.

During his reply to the debate on the demand for grants for Revenue and Disaster Management Departments in the House, Mr. Ramachandran said that he would soon organise a meeting of legislators in Chennai and neighbouring districts with Revenue Department officials to resolve various patta-related issues.

The State government would come up with a mobile-based application through which users could obtain the details of the survey number, landowner’s details and crops cultivated in that land, even without going to government offices to get those details. Process in embed geo-referencing in village maps and other cadastral maps are already on.

A call centre would be established to help the general public to avail various online services of the Department of Survey and Settlement, Mr. Ramachandran said. The government would grant housing plots from Bhoodan lands to registered self-help groups so as to encourage them start cottage industries in rural areas.

In view of the tremors reported in Tamil Nadu in the recent times, the State government would set up a seismic monitoring centre with seismic sensors at a cost of ₹30 lakh, the Minister said. The centre would be established with technical assistance from the National Center for Seismology and data centres.

All certificates to be issued only online

The Minister also announced that over 25 certificates issued by the Revenue Department to the general public would hitherto issued online. Mr. Ramachandran denied the charge that the over 3 lakh beneficiaries under the Old Age Pension scheme was dropped. He said instead of those who were found ineligible those in the seniority were being included in the programme.