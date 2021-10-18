No one can weaken AIADMK: ex-Minister

VILLUPURAM

‘V.K. Sasikala has no place in the party’

Former Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Sunday said that the AIADMK is a cadre-based party, and V.K. Sasikala has no place in the party.

Speaking after distributing welfare measures as part of the party’s golden jubilee celebrations here, Mr. Shanmugam said that none can weaken the AIADMK and even if several Sasikalas came up with claims of representing the AIADMK, the party would stand as a rock.

“Ms. Sasikala would not be able to carry out any of her plans to weaken the party since she has not been able to protect her own party (Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam).The AIADMK is a cadre-based party. We do not need Sasikala since AIADMK has the blessings of former Chief Ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa and support and strength of 1 crore workers,” he said.

None in the AIADMK can be taken for a ride again however much Ms. Sasikala might make attempts to seek to implement her designs, Mr. Shanmugam said.